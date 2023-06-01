In 1993, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars played their inaugural softball season.
On May 4, North Laurel and coach Chris Edwards marked that the program’s 30th year by honoring 12 former Lady Jaguars during a pre-game recognition, where they threw the ceremonial first pitch. Afterward, Maddox Gage Hatton, in honor of his late mother and former player Kim Hatton, threw a solo memorial pitch following the team’s recognition.
“We (the team) all had the best time,” said former Lady Jaguar Pam Bunch. “We talked the whole game.”
Representing the 1993 team in attendance were Pam Reams Bunch, Christie Bray, Britney Creech Morgan, Leslie Kemp Hudson, Jennifer Walker Martin, Cindy Jones, Michael Reed Davidson, Kristi Jones, Amy Hacker Clark, Selena Carney Cowan, Sunni Watkins Allen, Robin Ward Stone and Maddox Gage Hatton.
Each of the former Lady Jaguars received a softball and a glass jar of the infield dirt as a memento. As North Laurel intends to uproot the former field for conversion to turf.
This year, North Laurel picked up the program’s 800th win in their season opener.
