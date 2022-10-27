Local restaurant Old Town Grill will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants next week.
America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Monday, October 31. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Mike Caffrey about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.
Caffrey has spent 35 years in the restaurant business, beginning as a teenage dishwasher at a Florida Shoney’s only because his mother didn’t want him spending the summer lying on the couch. After 15 years with Shoney’s, Caffrey had worked his way up to a district manager position, and won Manager Of The Year twice. He opened the original Old Town Grill in 2004 in Tazewell, Tennessee, and has now expanded to three locations. One location, in Corbin, won People’s Choice during Burger Week this past summer.
Caffrey has a lot of irons in the fire yet continues to think about the future. Besides the OTG locations, he also manages and does catering for the Heritage Hills Banquet Hall event center. He owns a former Hawaiian ice trailer and manages concessions out of it, but his ultimate plan is to run a real food truck venture by the end of next year, turning over management of the restaurants to his two sons.
“I’m done with the day-to-day,” he says, even while noting that business is booming.
“Business is great. Business is better than it’s ever been... our food has gotten better the last two years. It’s fresher; we’ve streamlined it... we have the best food in town, I guarantee it.”
Some of that best food in town that may be featured on the episode include “Sinful Chicken”, a chicken breast topped with a spinach-cheese blend and Cajun alfredo sauce and served over rice; OTG potato bites, or the homemade beer cheese.
“Nobody makes better beer cheese than we do,” Caffrey boasts.
America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on location in London on Monday, October 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The press is invited to attend. Old Town Grill’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at https://americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/kentucky/old-town-grill.
