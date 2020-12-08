Old Union Holiness Church donated a check for $975 in memory of Trooper Justin Vanhook to Laurel County's Shop With a Cop program.
Receiving the donation from church parishioner Jason Vanhook was Laurel County's Sheriff's Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.
Laurel County's Shop with a Cop program reaches approximately 200 Laurel County children each year. The program operates solely on donations from businesses, churches and individuals annually.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root states his appreciation for Old Union Holiness Church's donation to this worthwhile cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.