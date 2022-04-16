University of the Cumberlands’ online Doctor of Education program was recently included on an unranked list by the Princeton Review as being one of the top programs in the nation. Cumberlands was one of two Kentucky schools listed out of the 50 total colleges on the list. The full listing can be found at www.princetonreview.com.
Says the Princeton Review, “Online Doctor of Education programs have become as rigorous as their on-campus counterparts,” and Cumberlands’ online program offers “flexibility, affordability, access to innovative technologies, students from a diversity of career backgrounds, and global opportunities.”
The online doctoral education programs at Cumberlands prepare professionals for hands-on leadership in educational settings, building on students’ existing knowledge base to prepare them for new challenges. The programs explore topics such as leadership styles, principles, and models; organizational decision making; teaching and leading adult learners; special education assessment and evaluation; and more.
Cumberlands offers an education specialist (Ed.S.) program under its School of Education and a doctorate in educational leadership (Ed.D.) that falls under the Department of Leadership Studies Department. Dr. Joy Levine, chair of the department, said, “We are honored to be selected for this recognition. It demonstrates the program’s commitment to the areas of leadership and education. The program focuses on its mission to prepare professional educators to make valuable, cutting-edge contributions in a variety of academic and organizational leadership roles.”
According to Levine, the Ed.D. program at Cumberlands continues to grow significantly every year, with a reach that now extends across the United States and beyond.
Online degrees are becoming an increasingly popular choice for students pursuing higher education, and obtaining those degrees continues to pay dividends in the workforce. In the United States, employees with bachelor’s degrees earn approximately $387 more per week ($19,850 more per year) than workers with associate degrees, and employees with master’s degrees make an additional $240 per week ($12,000 per year) above their bachelor-earning coworkers.*
University of the Cumberlands offers online programs at all education levels from associate to doctorate. Earlier in 2022, U.S. News and World Report ranked a number of the university’s online programs among the top programs of their kind in Kentucky and the United States. The organization ranked programs on their affordability and success rates, among other factors. To learn more about available online programs at Cumberlands, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/academics.
