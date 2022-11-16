While most people are preparing for Thanksgiving, coordinators with Operation Christmas Child are hosting their yearly National Collection Week.
The third week of November is set aside to collect the shoebox gift packages that are sent to children across the world in hopes of spreading God’s love to those who may not always have accessibility to the gospel.
Shoeboxes are filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies and can be dropped off at various locations. The Samaritan’s Purse project hopes to collect its 200 millionth shoebox this year.
Operation Christmas Child has been in operation for nearly 30 years and is hoping to reach another 11 million children this year. Samaritan’s Purse partners with churches with local churches across the globe to deliver messages of God’s love to children in need.
Shoeboxes of either cardboard or plastic are acceptable and can be wrapped in Christmas paper, if desired. Visit their website at samaritandspurse.org/operation-christmas-chid/pack-a-shoebox for information on items needed.
In London, donations may be dropped off at New Salem Baptist Church at 2182 North Laurel Road (U.S. 25-North). Hours for donation drop offs are:
Wed, Nov. 16: 10:00 AM — 12:00 PM
Wed, Nov. 16: 2:00 PM — 4:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 17: 10:00 AM — 12:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 17: 2:00 PM — 6:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 18: 10:00 AM — 12:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 18: 2:00 PM — 6:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 19: 10:00 AM — 12:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 19: 3:30 PM — 4:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 20: 12:00 PM — 4:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 21: 8:00 AM — 12:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 21: 1:00 PM — 7:00 PM
For those in the Whitley/Knox County areas, collections are being held at Knox Association of Baptist, Inc. at 10419 North US Hwy. 25-E in Gray, KY.
Hours for drop off are:
Tue, Nov. 15: 5:00 PM — 7:00 PM
Wed, Nov. 16: 4:00 PM — 8:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 17: 5:00 PM — 7:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 18: 5:00 PM — 7:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 19: 12:00 PM — 3:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 20: 1:00 PM — 4:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 21: 10:00 AM — 12:00 PM
