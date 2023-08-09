The Laurel County Homecoming hosted its Contestant and Honoree luncheon at Oak Hill Gardens on last Sunday. Blending the two functions, Miss and Teen contestants presented the awards with London Mayor Randall Weddle.
Not available for the awards ceremony were Silas House, Out of Towner Award, and the Medlock Family for Humanitarian Award for Officer Logan Medlock.
The event involved video interviews with each honoree, as well as interviews with the Miss and Teen contestants which will count toward a major portion of the tabulation for the winners.
The Laurel County Homecoming will be this Friday and Saturday, with most events at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park. The parade and artisan show will be held at Town Center Park beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. A complete schedule of events is listed in another section of this edition.
