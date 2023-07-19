The music native to Kentucky — bluegrass — and the hospitality and helping hands that define its people will intertwine once again this weekend.
The annual “Pickin’ for the Kids” bluegrass festival will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Laurel-London Optimist Club, off West KY 80 — featuring a wealth of entertainment seldom heard or seen in the area.
The fundraising event will benefit the Optimist Club’s annual Christmas sponsorship for needy children across the community.
The lineup includes Friday’s kickoff at 6 p.m. with Higher Vision opening the show. The Letterbox Boys will follow, with Crossview taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. The evening of music winds down with White Oak Band at 8:15 p.m. and Higher Vision closing out the show at 9 p.m. Admission for Friday’s lineup is $5, with free admission for children 12 and under.
Saturday offers an all-day event, kicking off at 11 a.m. and featuring a lineup until 9 p.m. Admission for Saturday is $15 per person, with children 12 and under admitted free.
The Moron Brothers open Saturday’s entertainment with their blend of humor and music. Fenced Inn and Kentucky Just Us follow, with Straight Creek performing at 1:25 p.m. Laurel River Line takes the stage at 2:10 p.m., with bluegrass legend Dean Osborne performing at 3 p.m.
The late afternoon entertainment includes Gospel Tradition at 3:50 p.m., followed by Prayzin Hymn at 4:40 p.m.
Several artists will offer a repeat performance in the finale of the festival.
The Moron Brothers take the stage again at 5:30 p.m., with Fenced Inn and Kentucky Just Us following. Laurel River Line has their second performance at 8 p.m., with Dean Osborne winding down the show at 9 p.m.
Concessions will be available throughout the two-day festival and donations are welcomed.
The Bluegrass Festival is a family event. No pets or alcohol are permitted.
