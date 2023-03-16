The Laurel County Public Library hosted a Quilt Show on Saturday, with a wide selection of entries of all sizes, colors and styles.
Guests had the opportunity to vote for their favorite quilt, although many said making a choice among the various styles and designs was a difficult choice.
While many selections offered bright cheery colors, others followed a theme. One entry by Sherry Jeffrey paid tribute to her father by using his clothing and other items.
Another favorite was a lap quilt, designed by 8-year-old Camelia Jackson, entitled “The Sweet Shoppe.”
Others offered intricate stitching that offset the quilt. One hand embroidered quilt showed the complicated top stitching for its designs while others displayed the tedious and meticulous effort in each square.
The Laurel County Public Library hosts a wealth of programs ranging from musical concerts, quilt shows, informational programs, and holiday events.
This month the Public Library is hosting the Cincinnati Zoo Bird Show on Saturday, March 18, the annual Book Sale on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 and an Elvis Presley Tribute Show on Friday, March 31. Age-appropriate activities are also part of the Library’s programs which are focused on teens, tweens and children as well as adult programs.
The Laurel County Public Library is located off the K 192 Bypass at 120 College Park Drive. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call them at (606) 864-5759 or visit their website at www.laurellibrary.org.
