Eighty eight years ago, a group of local citizens founded the Pittsburg Homecoming as an annual event to raise money for the perpetual maintenance of the Pittsburg Cemetery. All proceeds from the homecoming as well as other fundraisers go for the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery.
The 88th Annual Pittsburg Homecoming will be Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2, at the Pittsburg Memorial Park. The board of trustees invite you to join them for entertainment, comedy, beauty pageants and great food.
Entries for beauty pageants are still being accepted. Pageants are open to boys and girls of all ages. All contestants will receive a custom award, crown, gift, and advance to Beautiful Me National finals. Pre-Teen, Teen, and Miss contestants will receive modeling opportunities, free photo shoots, and feature opportunities on national advertisements. For information, call Angela at 606-599-6214.
No experience required for pageants!
On Saturday, September 2, the annual auction will be held. If any local business or person would like to donate items for the auction, please contact Angela at 606-599-6214. Lots of great items are available for bids donated by local businesses and people. All auction money collected helps to maintain the Pittsburg Cemetery.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Thursday, August 31st
Open registration to enter beauty pageants 6-8 p.m.
Friday, September 1st
Ages 0-3 Little Miss and Mr. Pageant registration 5-6 p.m.
Pageant at 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, September 2nd
Ages 4-up Pre-Teen, Teen, and Miss Pageant registration 11 a.m. to 12 noon
Entertainment & Auction 6 p.m.
Come out and support the 88th Annual Pittsburg Homecoming; no admission fees are charged.
