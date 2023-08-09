The talents of Laurel and surrounding counties were joined together again on Saturday night with a joint performance of the London Community Orchestra and Southeast Kentucky Chorus.
Comprised of over 50 vocals and just as many musicians, the performance offered a blend of Broadway and show tunes extending from The Phantom of the Opera to Mamma Mia!
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s blockbuster, “The Phantom of the Opera” offered 6 selections that included the theme song and “Think of Me” and “Masquarade.”
Retired Laurel school district music instructor Jon Oliver had a solo performance with “Ain’t Got Time to Die.” Oliver played dual roles in Saturday’s event as a member of the orchestra and the choir.
“Try to Remember,” another popular song from “The Fantastics” and “One Day More” from Les Miserables were also features from Saturday’s performance. The Fantastics, a whimsical but meaningful production, is the longest running musical production in the world. It blends the story of young lovers who were challenged by meddling fathers but who manage to rise above their challenges.
“Les Miserables” — the correct English pronunciation of “Lay Miz-a-blees” — is the story of impoverished French citizens during the French Revolution.
“Jesus Christ Superstar” and a medley from “Mamma Mia!” wound down the performance with Beth Hamm, Amber Hibbitts and Su Smith as the lead group representing the members of ABBA, which was the basis of the show.
The London Community Orchestra is the sole performing orchestra between Lexington and Knoxville and is comprised of professional musicians in the area. The Southeast Kentucky Community Orchestra features vocalists from the Tri-County area. Tax-deductible contributions can be sent to London Community Orchestra Society Inc., P.O. Box 1985, London, KY 40743.
