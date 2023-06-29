Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet has requested an Air Quality Alert be issued for the state of Kentucky. Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to particulate pollution from Canadian Wildfire Smoke.