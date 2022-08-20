Gabrielle "Gabby" Madison Poynter was honored to have been selected as the recipient of several academic scholarships presented at the 2022 North Laurel High School Awards Night where she graduated Summa Cum Laude.
She also attended East Bernstadt Elementary and North Laurel Middle School. At NLHS, she was selected as a 2021 Governor's Scholar recipient and spent five weeks at Centre College with other academically advanced students across Kentucky and instructed by highly achieving professors. Her fields of learning focused on Mathematics and Forensic Medicine.
Gabrielle wishes to extend her appreciation to the following organizations, businesses and colleges for the positive impact the scholarships are having while attending Eastern Kentucky University where she is majoring and minoring in Pre-Pharmacy, Mathematics and Medical Science:
• Lions Club of Laurel County — We Serve Scholarship, presented by Todd Strouse
• Cartis, Markie and Carlos Carpenter Scholarship, presented by Betty Reynolds
• 2021 Governor's Scholar Participant at Centre College, presented by Gov. Andy Beshear at Centre College
• Don Wattenbarger - DARE Scholarship, presented by Officer Daniel Robinson
• Kay Campbell - Nursing Health Scholarship Grace Health, presented by Kim Bingham
• St. Joseph Hospital of London - Health Career Scholarship, presented by John Yanes
• Family Medical Center - Community Foundation Scholarship, presented by Haley Ratliff
• EKU Legacy Scholarship, presented by Rodney Tucker
• Tier I EKU Scholarship Award, presented by Rodney Tucker
• Laurel County Youth Leadership Award
Gabby is the daughter of Gregory and Misty Poynter and sister to Alexander Poynter. Her grandparents are Jerry L. and Verla Poynter, and Billie Waters of McCreary County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.