AdventHealth Manchester is proud to announce the successful completion of a community service project last month.
Dr. Anita Cornett, Dr. Kevin McLendon, April Couch, APRN, Kaylee Isfort, Lincoln Memorial University Student, Clinical Integration Specialist, Jonathan Owens, and the AdventHealth maintenance team came together to assemble a swing set for Volunteers of America Freedom House.
The Volunteers of America Freedom House is an incredible organization that provides residential treatment for alcohol and drug-dependent pregnant women and women with young children. AdventHealth Manchester is thrilled to have had the opportunity to support this organization and the families it serves.
Our team worked tirelessly for over six hours to ensure that the swing set was properly installed and ready for use by the children of the Freedom House. We are incredibly proud of their dedication and hard work in positively impacting the lives of these families.
AdventHealth Manchester would like to extend our gratitude to Volunteers of America Mid-States for all the amazing work they do in our community. Their commitment to helping those in need is truly inspiring, and we are honored to have been able to contribute to their efforts.
This project is a testament to our commitment to serving our community and providing the highest level of care to those we serve. Our providers are always ready and willing to go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of those around us.
