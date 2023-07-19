While disco was short-lived, dancing is still popular for many.
And dance lovers will have their heyday this Friday as the Diane McIntosh Band hits Town Center’s stage with their blend of Motown, classic rock, rhythm and blues, jazz, current and classic soul and even some of today’s Top 40 hits.
This Atlanta-based band has hit a high popularity, performing at weddings and other events that have taken them to the tropic settings of islands and resorts. Streamlining their performances to fit the occasion, this band is termed as “one of Atlanta’s premier live bands.”
Their high-energy stage presence is complemented by McIntosh’s powerful voice that brings crowds to their feet — and to the dance floor — across the nation.
The Town Center concert series offers a variety of performers, both local and national, and Friday’s concert offers another facet of musical entertainment not seen before.
Some of the favorites from the past that this band delivers includes “ABC,” “Chain of Fools,” Dancin’ in the Streets,” “Boogie Shoes,” “Brick House,” “Born This Way,” “Only Girl in the World,” “Electric Slide,” “Love Shack” and many others to keep your feet tapping, hands clapping and hair flapping.
Don’t miss the fun; bring your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening under the sun and stars. Food vendors will be on hand to serve up your favorite foods and drinks.
Admission is free and the public is urged to attend this event. Musical entertainment begins at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.