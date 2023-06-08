Laurel County Public Schools is excited to announce Kate Ray as the new principal of the Laurel County Schools Center for Innovation (CFI).
Ray joins the CFI after serving the last two years as the principal at the McDaniel Learning Center.
Ray received her undergraduate degrees at Austin Peay State University, her master’s in Teaching and Learning from Nova Southeastern University, and her Education Specialist degree in Supervision and Administration from Eastern Kentucky University. She brings 22 years of educational knowledge and experience to the CFI. She has taught grades 7-12 and at the college level.
Ray is returning to CFI as she previously served as a teacher.
“I am excited to focus on innovation while at the CFI,” Ray stated. “As a team, we will build a culture that is student-centered and open to new projects, pathways, and community affiliations. With a strong staff already in place, the CFI will lead the way in reimagining schools while preparing students for the future workforce.”
Ray is a proud mom of three. She and her husband enjoy attending their children’s athletic events and spending family time outdoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.