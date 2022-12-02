The successes of schools in the Laurel County district continue to be recognized and Monday’s board meeting was no exception.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett presented an award of recognition to Hunter Hills Elementary for their continuing improvement on test scores and recognition for being in the Top 3 schools in the state.
“Laurel County has really busted the curve,” Bennett said, adding that the Bluegrass Institute had published an article comparing school districts across the state.
“We’re ranked as one of the best districts in the state,” he added.
Some new positions within the district were also approved during Monday’s meeting. On that action, the re-creation of three positions were opened — a District Technology Director, a Special Needs Assistant at Bush Elementary and a Special Needs Assistant at Cold Hill Elementary.
Board members also voted to cancel the Dec. 26 meeting of the school board due to the Christmas holidays.
Student participation in parades were also approved. Both high school marching bands are scheduled to participate in the Randy Smith’s Christmas on Main parade through downtown London on Friday evening.
The Laurel County Board of Education meets the 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month at 5 p.m. in the Administration Building off Main Street.
