London's Recovery Works Residential Manager Erica Robinson, Clinical Director Raymond Miles and Laurel County Sheriff John Root receiving treats made at Parrett's Pies and Pastries. London Recovery Works made the donation Friday to show appreciation for the Sheriff's Office.
Recovery Works donates food to Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Obituaries
Minerva Bowles, 78, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the wife of the late Raliegh Bowles Sr. Funeral 1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial at Moore Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday.
John Henry Robinson, 76, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was the father of Rhonda Robinson. Funeral 2 p.m. Thursday. Burial at Dunn Cemetery. Visitation 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour Thursday.
