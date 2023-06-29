Red, White & Boom — southeastern Kentucky’s largest fireworks show — will take place on Saturday, July 1. Festivities start at 4 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at dusk.
The headlining entertainment is Brennan Villines, a Memphis-based performer whose talents include singer, songwriter, performer and musical director both home and abroad. Villines, who was born and raised in Dixon, Ky., was a child prodigy pianist and now performs with his group, The Copper Union Band. He is a concert-level jazz, classical, pop and rock pianist and is celebrated for his high tenor vocals and range. Villines has released two albums and his songs can be accessed on Spotify.
Red, White & Boom will also offer contests such as hula hoop and limbo for all age groups. Inflatables offer another attraction for children, as well as train tours through the College Park area and transportation from parking areas to the park property.
For those not attending the event inside the park, but still want to get in the holiday spirit, you can enjoy the Patriotic Concert by the London Community Band at First Baptist Church at 7 p.m., which always concludes before the fireworks.
Community partners include the City of London Police, London Fire Department, and London Public Works, London-Laurel Rescue Squad, Somerset Community College, Laurel County Fiscal Court, and Department of Public Safety/Emergency Management, without whose support the event would not be possible.
Red, White, & Boom is presented by London Tourism & Parks, The City of London, and Somerset Community College at the College Park Campus located off of HWY 192 in London, but the fireworks can be viewed from the surrounding areas.
