Averitt Express recently honored associate James Reid of London for 35 years of service. He is one of the more than 1,000 active Averitt associates who are members of the company’s “Over 20 Team,” an exclusive group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt.
Reid is a native Laurel Countian who has remained in his home community for his adult life. He is married to Barbara Reid, who retired after 40 years with London Dental.
Averitt’s Corbin-London area facility is located at 20 Lagoon Trail in London.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.