Her smiling face has become a staple in the London community for nearly three decades, and while her retirement brings a smile to her own face, it leaves a gap in the community.
Sister Marge Manning has served at St. William Catholic Church for over 20 years and will enter the “retired” group as of June 30.
She has spearheaded the Thanksgiving Food Baskets, which are distributed to needy families in the area to ensure that they have a traditional holiday meal. Despite approaching 80 years old, she works and coordinates with the assistance of volunteers to pack bags and baskets of food. She can be seen moving from the inside to outside of St. William’s church as the baskets are loaded into vehicles by volunteers, always smiling and checking to see if she can be of assistance to anyone involved.
She is a familiar face among the combined church groups, representing her church and her faith in humbleness and sincerity. Sister Marge is known by church members of the Presbyterian, Catholic, Baptist, Methodist and other churches who work together to spread God’s love through community dinners and other venues.
To honor her dedication to her community, a Retirement Dinner will be held on Sunday, June 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Heritage Hills Theater. The public is invited to join Sister Marge in her new phase of life and show their appreciation for her contributions to the London community.
