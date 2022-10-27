From cheetahs and dragons to Michael Myers and Mickey Mouse, the costumes for children and pets offered a wide variety at Pumpkin Park on Monday evening.
Rhythm Dance Studios brought out the ghoul in most everyone attending their second annual Spook-tacular at the Halloween-themed Town Center Park, offering contests and trick-or-treating for children of all ages.
Owners Kelly Kidd and Johnna Cessna emceed the events, that also offered performances by dance students to celebrate the Halloween season. Contests included a pet costume, child costume and pumpkin decorating.
