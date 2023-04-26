Food, fun, festivities and friends. Those aspects highlighted this year’s Redbud Block Party that kicked off Friday evening at the London Farmers Market.
Food vendors offered hot dogs, chili, hamburgers, ice cream, drinks and other delectables to tempt the taste buds during the two-hour session of music and meeting friends.
Several cyclists preparing for Saturday’s Redbud Ride were on hand for the festivities. Registration packets were located with volunteers from London Downtown inside the London Community Center which also offered information about other events in London and businesses affiliated with cycling.
Jordan Allen and the Bellwethers took the stage and entertained the crowd with a blend of country, rock and original compositions. This band is described as “Southern Rock meets Appalachian Mountains.” Their music can be heard on Spotify and Apple Music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.