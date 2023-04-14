“Take your taste buds on a trip around the world with globally-inspired cuisine.” If that sounds interesting, then plan to attend the Rotary Annual International Dinner on Saturday, April 15.
That is when the Rotary Clubs of London and Corbin will jointly host this year’s event. This celebration of the foods and customs of our international neighbors will take place at the Laurel-London Optimist Club in London. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the dinner begins at 7 p.m.
If you have attended before, or if this is your first year, you will be treated to authentic recipes prepared by descendants of cultures from around the world. These include countries like Mexico, Japan, the Philippines, Greece, India, Slovenia, and many others — 30, to be exact.
South Laurel High School’s 80 member band will provide entertainment, and a color guard will be presented by the Corbin High School JROTC.
In addition, three 50-year members will be recognized — John Burkhart, Paul Claiborne, and Don Robinson.
Last year a silent auction was added to the festivities, and due to its popularity, it is offered this year, also. Donations include gift certificates from local restaurants, Kentucky Music Hall of Fame passes, a Levi Jackson Wilderness Park Experience, a Holly Bay Marina Pontoon Rental, Kentucky Waterpark passes, a Don Franklin oil change, a Breakfast Derby art print, and several other items.
The two Rotary clubs sponsor this event each year as a way to support the Rotary Foundation’s international polio eradication project, End Polio Now. To date, polio has been almost entirely eradicated, with only Pakistan and Afghanistan still reporting new cases. But unlike the eradication of smallpox, which made vaccinations unnecessary, the nature of the polio virus requires on-going diligence in tracking the disease.
Several other organizations, such as the Gates Foundation, also sponsor this endeavor, but Rotary International is the primary sponsor of the project and was instrumental in its organization in 1979.
All proceeds after expenses for the dinner are sent to the Foundation.
Tickets are still available by contacting Pam Bunch, in London, at 606-231-4026, or Debbie Hardin, in Corbin, at 606-682-3725.
Whether you are a returning guest or a “first-timer,” you will find this a delicious and enjoyable experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.