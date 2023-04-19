From Alfredo Chicken to spicy rice and Bailey's Irish Creme Fudge, the delectables were plentiful on Saturday night as the annual Rotary International Dinner took place.
Set at the Laurel-London Optimist Club, the gymnasium was transformed into a banquet hall lined with foods from around the world.
The event was a fundraiser for the Rotary International's mission for ending polio. Saturday's dinner was a joint event between the London and Corbin Rotary Clubs to raise money to eradicate polio, which is now nearly obsolete except in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The dinner included a silent auction as well that offered bidding on items ranging from a Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Holly Bay pontoon rental, Kentucky Music Hall of Fame tickets, gift certificates from local businesses and restaurants, a bengal print, Bourbon Barrel from Cumberland Cooperage, and many other items.
Music was provided by the South Laurel High Jazz Band, under the direction of Sheldon House.
The Rotary International Dinner brought out over 400 people to enjoy the food and experience the tastes of cultures from across the world.
Booth sponsors included foods from Germany; Burundi, Africa; Italy; Ireland; Mexico; South Africa; Spain; India; Pakistan; Slovenia; Puerto Rico; Greece; Poland; Thailand; Indonesia; Israel and several from the USA that featured chicken, pork, cheesecake and other foods.
