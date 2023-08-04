One morning in April the radio announced that it was National Dog Bite Week. That got me to thinking about special days, so I decided to do a little research.
Now holidays are supposed to be a break from our routine days, but evidently there are about 1,500, which of course outnumber the ordinary days in the year. And obviously, each day has more than one.
For example, today is National Coloring Book Day (I like to color), “Take a Penny, Leave a Penny Day (for those of us who don’t want to see the penny discontinued), and Ice-cream Sandwich Day.
Tomorrow is National Mochi Day—a taste we adopted from the Japanese—and also National Frozen Custard Day. I’m not sure how that’s different from frozen soft ice cream, but that’s on August 19th.
Then there’s Creamsicle Day (14th), Ice Cream Pie Day (18th), and Banana Split Day (25th). Or you can get specific—Raspberry Ice Cream Day (7th), Spumoni Day (21st). Wait—do I even know what that is?
However, if you want strawberry ice cream, rocky road, a hot fudge sundae, or ice cream for breakfast, you’ll have to mark your calendar, because those are in other months.
As are ice cream sodas, root beer floats, and ice cream cake days. My dad once ordered a root beer float with raspberry ice cream. It was awful, but he stubbornly ate it anyway.
It seems like Dairy Queen and Baskin-Robbins are missing a great promotional opportunity here. Or maybe not—offering specials on all theses ice cream holidays would probably bankrupt them.
I already missed Apple Pie Day yesterday, and though that’s obviously not ice cream—yeah, you guessed it—what could be better than adding a jumbo scoop of vanilla ice cream?
That day was in July, though, which is also National Ice Cream Month. I’ll bet there’s something every day then.
For me, I can see that I need to clear a freezer shelf so I can stock up and not miss any of these special days.
Of course, national holidays encompass more that just ice cream. In addition to the ones mentioned, today is also Regatta Day, so stretching that a bit, skip work and go to the lake.
Or celebrate your friends named Hugh or Jacqueline. Yeah, names get days, too. Mine’s in January, but if you spell it “Kathryn,” like my friend, now you have to wait until next July.
August has some other important days, too. On the 8th I need to buy everything with dollar bills. On the 12th, I need to find some garage sales. Then on the 17th I need to go to a thrift shop; the next day, I need to be sure to make some mail order purchases.
This month could get expensive. But I could also celebrate Working Women’s Day and text all of my friends who haven’t retired yet.
Or Fresh Breath Day, when I could just brush my teeth half a dozen times.
Or Book Lover’s Day, when I could just read more. Though I’m not sure how much more I could read than I already do, but I’ll figure that out.
Well, back to those poor dogs that get a whole week to talk about getting bitten. There is no Cat Bite Week, but according to a Mayo Clinic study, one-third of cat bites required hospitalization, and one-third of those needed surgery. The rabies concern with cats was six times higher than with dogs in 2021. Hmm.
But we love our dogs, don’t we? Celebrate “Give a Dog a Bone Day,” National Mutt Day, or “Work Like a Dog Day.” Or maybe more appropriately, “It’s a Dog’s Life Day,” because if your dogs are like mine, they just lie around breathing most of the time.
Except, of course, for Sophie, who still persists in some of her devious puppy behaviors.
But that’s okay, because there’s a Never Been Better Day, which celebrates your dog’s unconditional love.
How do we get all of these days, anyway? Of course some are decreed by Congress or the President. But according to the website National Today, you could create your own. You’ll get an official registration, website page, and featured coverage, whatever that is.
I’d assume it’s not free; I didn’t check. But I can’t imagine there are any new designations out there.
Maybe a Root Beer Float with Raspberry Ice Cream Day, in honor of my dad.
I might work on that. Probably while I’m enjoying a banana split for breakfast and apple pie with ice cream for lunch . . .
