You would think that if something were real, no questions or conflict would surround it. And yet, we argue about reality all the time. Is it true, or did you make it up?
Sometimes our minds do play tricks on us, and we don’t hear or remember correctly. But one way or another, we seem to regularly shape “reality” to suit our needs or desires.
Well, of course I looked up the definition. Reality is “the state of being real.” That’s helpful.”A real thing or fact . . . not imagined or supposed.” That’s a little better. But reality, it turns out, also has categories —mathematical, personal, social. Probably some others.
That is where we start getting messy. Where others try to convince us that their reality is the real one.
Madison Avenue excels at that. Take, for example, the ad that says your credit card debt is not your fault. Excuse me? Did someone force you to put that $5,000 family vacation on your VISA? Did someone twist your arm when you bought that $36,000 new car?
Of course credit card debt is your fault.
Advertising also tells us weight-gain isn’t our fault. Now I know in some cases it’s not, but for those, the products being pedaled won’t help anyway.
For the rest of us, of course it is. No one made me by that huge Costco key lime pie last week. It can easily serve twelve people, and I’m a household of one.
Oh, I initially behaved as I should. I walked right past it in the case. I though I would check out the fresh produce.
But that pie was sitting there by itself, so I quickly spun my cart around, hoping to grab it before someone else could.
My first slice, that night, transported me to a tropical paradise. So did the second, the next night.
By the third night, some semblance of reality kicked in. I sliced up the whole thing, put it in glass containers, and froze them. Doesn’t justify buying the pie in the first place, but at least I attempted to not repeatedly indulge in 500+ calories of creamy goodness every night for two weeks.
Now I have a good reason for my sweet tooth. My mother fixed dessert twice a week. I blame that reality for my “adult” personal reality: every meal should end with dessert.
But that’s just it — ads that promote weight-loss products or digestive aids ignore the fact that no one twists our arm forcing us to eat unhealthy diets. The reality of maintaining a healthy diet falls prey to our personal or social realities.
One of those, I think, underlies the ad I hear repeatedly on Spotify. It tells me that mac and cheese is the perfect side for grilling out. I don’t know about you, but mac and cheese involves heating up my oven, and I thought that was the whole idea of grilling out—keep the kitchen cool.
Anyway, my cook-out menu wouldn’t include mac and cheese. Turns out, though, that the reality differs. “Southern Living” and the Pioneer Woman put it on their cookout menus.
So maybe it’s a Southern thing.
But no—the Texas menu doesn’t include it. Of course, that’s Texas—more a foreign country than a southern state. Though Instacart also omits it. Maybe mac and cheese on menus is a social reality.
Advertising consistently tries to shape our reality by preying on our personal and social values. It persistently turns what we desire or crave into a need we seemingly can’t live without.
But we do this without advertising, too. My days typically begin with sipping a mug of tea while I organize my daily list. The reality is that I have enough hours available to complete it.
By the end of the day, the reality is that most of it remains undone, not because it was too ambitious, but because I made choices that pandered to what I felt like doing at the moment.
So, in the end, that word “reality” isn’t as concrete as we assume. It falls prey to all sorts of manipulations, and we do that very well. Madison Avenue helps, of course, but they just prompt our thinking with what we already knew. Frequently, we can turn the “real” world into anything we want it to be.
