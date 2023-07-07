What attracts your attention to a news story? Its shock value? Its catastrophic event value? Its entertainment value?
The news media counts on these when choosing their stories. And make no mistake, they do choose them. In the plethora of items hitting their wires, what they want most is the story that attracts the reader/viewer.
It is the “what sells” factor, and that is all-important for ratings and advertisers.
Every morning I scroll through my phone’s news feed to see what happened yesterday. Thus I recently spent a week repeatedly checking for Titan disaster stories. They weren’t hard to find.
However, stories about that capsized fishing trawler in the Mediterranean? Not so easy.
Why? Early on I read a comment that said, basically, “because the Titan story has more entertainment value.”
Perhaps an unfortunate choice of words, but in truth, hasn’t our news held that role for many years now? Wasn’t that essentially what turned a “throw away” hour on evening TV into an industry with innumerable news-only channels?
News of the disaster even generated the my-ten-minutes-of-fame prompt: Some guy took an OceanGate dive and now he feels survivor’s guilt; some guy gave up his two tickets because his son was scared to go. . .so someone else took his son, instead.
That son’s aunt says he was “terrified” about going, and now he and her brother are dead.
And of course, once the fate of the sub was known, the speculation began. Everyone from James Cameron (Director of “Titanic”) to a fired company whistle blower.
By the end of the week, though, others began speaking up about the disparity in the coverage of the two tragedies.
Oh yeah, that trawler was wrestling its way back into the news. Overcrowded with over 700 refugees desperately fleeing to what they hoped would be a better life.
Faceless men, women, and children, hundreds drowned. But that happens over and over, doesn’t it? Sort of numbs us to the catastrophic tragedy.
Hundreds of anonymous people who couldn’t afford to spend upwards of $4,500 to get smuggled to a hopefully better life. That versus five faces, with names, who could afford to spend upwards of $250,000 on what was, essentially, a vanity trip.
The coverage in the media of the two events sparked discussions about the harsh realities of class and ethnicity inequalities. Five wealthy white men. Hundreds of impoverished Black and brown people. One more disparity between the wealthy and the poor?
Judith Sunderland, of Human Rights Watch, said, “I don’t think it was wrong to make every effort to save them [the Titan victims]. What I would like to see is no effort spared to save Black and brown people drowning in the Mediterranean.”
Former President Obama said it more forcefully: “We can’t ignore it . . . that’s an untenable situation.”
The government price tag to rescue the sub (which we pay) will probably be astounding. The trawler? “European states are doing everything they can to avoid rescue.” The Greek Coast Guard, early on, ignored pleas from the vessel for help.
To be fair, we do like stories with identifiable characters. It is hard to identify with an anonymous mass. I read an article about one man trying to get to Europe to find help for his five-year-old son with cancer. Stories like that humanize the tragedy for the reader, and now we wonder his fate.
Well. I don’t know where you go with this. The task of lessening the disparities, of making the world a better place where millions wouldn’t desperately flee their living conditions, is daunting.
Even impossible, many would say. But at least confronting it as newsworthy might help.
By the start of the next week, both stories had virtually disappeared, replaced, as one might expect, with the next “newsworthy” features. So, do we primarily want news that is exciting and unprecedented, or do we also want news that actually reports the shape our world is in?
Unfortunately, I suspect I know the answer for most readers/viewers. It’s what today’s gigantic news industry counts on. . .
