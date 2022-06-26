London, KY (40741)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.