For the ninth straight year, Saint Joseph London has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Energy Star certification for superior energy performance. This designation reflects a legacy of continued energy savings as the hospital performs in the top 25 percent of facilities nationwide for energy efficiency.
“We’re honored to earn the Energy Star for superior energy performance at Saint Joseph London and appreciate the efforts of everyone who has been involved in its efficient operation,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “Saving energy is just one of the ways we show our community that we care and that we’re committed to doing our part to protect the environment and public health, both today and for future generations.”
Energy Star-certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that takes into account occupancy, hours of operation, and other key metrics. Energy Star is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.
“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s buildings is critical to protecting our environment,” said Cindy Jacobs, chief of the Energy Star Commercial & Industrial Branch. “From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their buildings more efficient and earning EPA’s Energy Star certification.”
On average, Energy Star certified buildings and plants use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than their peers—all without sacrifices in performance or comfort. Saint Joseph London’s Energy Star score is 77, meaning it is more energy-efficient than 77 percent of similar properties nationwide.
To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the Energy Star. For more information about Energy Star for Buildings and Plants, visit www.energystar.gov/buildings.
