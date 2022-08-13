LONDON — The Saint Joseph London Foundation, on behalf of Saint Joseph London, has received a $607,726 grant from the CommonSpirit Health Mission and Ministry Fund to help equip local parents and guardians with healthy parenting skills, ultimately reducing the risk factors for child abuse and neglect.
The grant will support Saint Joseph London’s “Safe Child Initiative,” ensuring the implementation and expansion of the hospital’s Nurturing Children Program to surrounding counties. This program develops and supports a culture change where abuse and neglect are no longer experienced by the most vulnerable population – children under age 5. The program educates parents and community members through awareness, curriculum and skills that establish intolerance of abuse and neglect as the norm through modified behaviors of actions. Since its inception in 2016, the Nurturing Children Program has helped to achieve a 90% reduction in the recidivism rate of abuse and neglect.
“This program takes you back to the basics of parenting and helps local parents and caregivers understand the importance of healthy parenting and passing this down to their children,” said Leslie Smart, CFRE, president, Saint Joseph London Foundation. “Thanks to this generous grant, we will be able to help even more local children and continue expanding our program throughout the area.”
Child abuse can lead to long-term consequences like brain damage, diabetes, lung disease, and psychological and behavioral issues. Through the “Safe Child Initiative,” the Saint Joseph London Foundation aims to reduce the number of children in substantiated and services-needed reports by 10% by the year 2025.
For more information on Saint Joseph London’s Nurturing Children Program, contact Mollie Harris, CSW, Violence Prevention coordinator, at MollieHarris@sj-london.org.
