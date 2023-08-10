Saint Joseph London has been named a High Performing hospital by U.S. News & World Report, a global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ 2023-2024 Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.
Saint Joseph London earned a High Performing rating for providing high quality care for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart attack conditions.
“We are honored to be nationally recognized by U.S. News & World Report for the excellent care we provide to our patients,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “This esteemed recognition would not be possible without our incredible team’s unwavering dedication to our patients and the communities we serve.”
The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.
U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.
“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any High Performing rating. Hospitals that are High Performing have excelled in providing high quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions.”
