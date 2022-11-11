Saint Joseph London has received national recognition by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients, for two of its service lines – named a Five-Star Recipient for treatment of pneumonia and GI bleed.
This is the third year in a row Saint Joseph London has been recognized as a Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Pneumonia (2021-2023), and the first year it has been recognized as a Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of GI Bleed (2023).
“We are proud to once again receive this national recognition from Healthgrades,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “Our top priority is providing the highest quality of care for our patients, and Healthgrades recognizes the facilities across the country that are doing just that. We are honored to be recognized for two of our service lines and cannot thank our team enough for helping make this possible. Patients should be reassured to know they are in great hands when they turn to us for care.”
Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals for specialty care.
“We commend Saint Joseph London for its ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “Consumers can feel confident that nationally recognized hospitals by Healthgrades have demonstrated their ability to deliver consistently exceptional outcomes.”
Consumers can visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of the complete methodology here.
Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2019 through 2021 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. For appendectomy and bariatric surgery, Healthgrades used inpatient data from 16 states that provide all-payer data for years 2019 through 2021. Click here to view the complete 2023 Specialty Excellence Awards and Ratings Methodology.
