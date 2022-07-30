LONDON — Saint Joseph London has opened a “Humankindness Haven” to provide assistance to patients in need who are being discharged from the hospital. For those patients who lack basic essentials after they leave the hospital, the resource room will provide a box of food for two to three days, basic clothing pieces and an informational card listing resources in the local community to help meet their long-term needs.
Humankindness Havens are a part of Saint Joseph London’s commitment to demonstrate kindness in every key aspect of service to our communities. Humankindness is woven into CHI Saint Joseph Health’s values of Compassion, Inclusion, Integrity, Excellence and Collaboration.
“Our mission is to improve the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “These Humankindness Havens are designed to help ensure the basic needs of patients who are leaving the hospital are met. We also want to connect them with the many great resources in our community to help them.”
The resource card in each assistance package includes contact information for organizations that offer assistance with food, transportation, clothing, housing, utilities, medication, clinics and counseling. Patients and their families in need can ask a caregiver for assistance through the Humankindness Haven.
The Havens are a joint project of the CHI Saint Joseph Health Healthy Communities program and the Saint Joseph London Foundation. To donate for the program, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/waystohelp, click on the Saint Joseph London Foundation/Donate Today/ and choose Humankindness Havens from the dropdown menu.
