LONDON — Saint Joseph London will hold a candlelight prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, to pray for patients still battling COVID-19, families of those who succumbed to the virus, the health care heroes who continue to care for them and the Laurel County community. The community service follows about six weeks during which groups from area churches gathered around the hospital’s pond and offered prayers of support.
“We were so blessed by the outpouring of prayers and support from area churches throughout the pandemic, but especially in the last few months,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “It has been a difficult time as the number of cases far exceeded any other time during the pandemic. Our staff has worked relentlessly over the past few months to care for patients who were very sick with COVID, and they were inspired by the prayers.”
During the upcoming prayer service, which is open to the community, the fountain in the pond will be colored green and participants will hold candles in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As it is an outdoor event, weather could impact whether the prayer service is held.
While the number of COVID patients in the hospital and the statewide positivity rate have been declining, the need for safety measures persist. Participants will be asked to social distance and wear a mask during the service.
