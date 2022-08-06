LONDON — The Saint Joseph London Foundation, on behalf of Saint Joseph London, has received a $21,000 grant from WHAS Crusade for Children that will help improve the hospital’s infant care within the emergency department and birthing center, serving the most medically vulnerable patients in London and surrounding communities.
The grant will fund the purchase of a Giraffe Omnibed and hearing screener. This medically advanced technology will provide crucial monitoring and treatment to young infants and precise screening for newborn hearing.
“With this technology, Saint Joseph London will continue to provide high quality care to the most vulnerable patients during a crucial time when advanced screening and monitoring helps determine the safest next step in care,” said Leslie Smart, CFRE, president, Saint Joseph London Foundation. “We are grateful to WHAS Crusade for Children for this funding that will help us provide safe and personalized care for our most vulnerable patients.”
“We are proud to help Saint Joseph London continue to grow and support mothers and newborns in the communities they serve,” said Dawn Lee, president and CEO, WHAS Crusade for Children. “Our goal is to help ensure Kentucky’s children have the best start possible, and we are proud to help Saint Joseph London provide this start to new babies in southeastern Kentucky.”
To learn more about how you can support Saint Joseph London, visit http://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/donate-now-give-to-saint-joseph-london-foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.