The Saint Joseph London Foundation, on behalf of Saint Joseph London, has received a $40,000 grant from WHAS Crusade for Children to help improve infant care within the emergency department, benefiting the patients of Laurel County and surrounding communities.
The WHAS Crusade for Children grant will fund the purchase of Panda iRes warmers, which play a critical role in providing up-to-date monitoring and treatment for infants in need of immediate specialty care. By ensuring the availability of these warmers that monitor young infants needing airway management or resuscitation, Saint Joseph London can offer timely and effective interventions, allowing the safest course of action without any delays.
“This grant will provide much needed equipment to ensure Saint Joseph London continues to deliver high quality care to our most vulnerable patients during their most critical moments,” said Delaine Thiel, CFRE, vice president of philanthropy, Saint Joseph London Foundation. “We appreciate WHAS Crusade for Children’s support, which enables us to provide safe and effective care tailored to the unique needs of our youngest patients.”
“Our mission is to improve the lives of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “We recently opened our neonatal specialty care unit, which allows us to care for infants in need of extra attention shortly after birth. The warmers funded by this grant ensures that we are able to care for babies that come into our emergency department with special needs.”
Saint Joseph London is dedicated to serving the community with excellence, and the grant from WHAS Crusade for Children is instrumental in furthering this mission. The Panda iRes warmers will enhance the hospital’s ability to deliver personalized and compassionate care to infants, ensuring their well-being and supporting positive outcomes.
“Having access to vital monitoring and treatment options during those first few days of life is critical for infants,” said Dawn Lee, president and CEO, WHAS Crusade for Children. “We’re proud to support Saint Joseph London and ensure their emergency department has the latest technology to care for babies, so parents can be confident their newborns are in good hands.”
To learn more about how you can support Saint Joseph London, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/donate-now-give-to-saint-joseph-london-foundation.
