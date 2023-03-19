LONDON — Saint Joseph London has earned a place on the "Best Places to Work in Kentucky" list for the fourth consecutive year. Each year, the list identifies and recognizes Kentucky’s best employers. Saint Joseph London is one of 25 businesses making the list of top large-sized employers, which includes businesses with more than 500 employees.
“Saint Joseph London is honored to again be recognized among many other incredible employers as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky. It’s humbling to know the dedication we put in daily for our patients and our caregivers is being recognized,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “We are committed to fostering a community with our values at the forefront, and we could not be more proud to receive this honor for those efforts.”
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) host the annual Best Places to Work initiative. This is the 19th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky program – a multi-year initiative designed to motivate and inspire companies throughout the commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence.
Companies are selected based on an assessment of their employee policies, procedures, and the results of an internal employee survey. Saint Joseph London is one of six facilities or groups from CHI Saint Joseph Health to earn recognition on the list. The others are Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph Jessamine, CHI Saint Joseph Health Partners and the CHI Saint Joseph Health – Outpatient Surgery Center in Lexington.
The winners and their final rankings will be announced at an awards dinner on Thursday, June 8, at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit www.bestplacestoworkkentucky.com/.
