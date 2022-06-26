LONDON — Saint Joseph London was recently named as a top employer on the 18th Annual “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” list, earning a spot as #16 on the list in the large-sized category. This is the third year in a row the facility has made this list.
Each year, the list identifies and recognizes Kentucky’s best employers. Saint Joseph London made the list of the 23 best large-sized employers, which includes businesses with more than 500 employees.
“Part of this award is based on feedback from our team, so it is a true honor to know our employees also believe that we are a wonderful place to work,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “We’re proud to have such an incredible team that helps make Saint Joseph London a wonderful place for all – those we employ and the patients, and community, we serve.”
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) host the annual Best Places to Work initiative. This is the 18th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky program – a multi-year initiative designed to motivate and inspire companies throughout the commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence.
Companies are selected based on an assessment of their employee policies, procedures, and the results of an internal employee survey.
For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit www.bestplacestoworkky.com/.
