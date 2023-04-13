Saint Joseph London has announced its 2022 Physician of the Year, Advanced Practice Provider (APP) of the Year, Employee of the Year and Leader of the Year award recipients.
Dr. Rebekah Boulanger, general internal medicine physician, of East Bernstadt, was recognized as Physician of the Year.
Denise Maynes, wound ostomy nurse practitioner, of Corbin, was recognized as APP of the Year.
Jeremy Mills, maintenance mechanic, of London, was recognized as Employee of the Year.
Amber Cheek, manager nursing, staffing pool, of Manchester, was recognized as Leader of the Year.
Each year, Saint Joseph London recognizes an outstanding Physician of the Year and Advanced Practice Provider of the Year who work to bring wellness, healing and hope to patients and families, as well as exhibits CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence. Dr. Rebekah Boulanger was nominated for Physician of the Year by her colleagues.
“Dr. Boulanger is a perfect example of CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values,” said a nominator. “She always shows compassion to her patients and those she works with; she treats patients and co-workers with kindness and always has a smile. Dr. Boulanger always goes above and beyond to help in any situation. No matter how complicated the situation is, she always helps resolve the problem. Dr. Boulanger is simply an excellent doctor and an excellent person!”
This year’s Advanced Practice Provider of the Year, Denise Maynes, was also nominated by her colleagues. Maynes is known for working efficiently and seeking out the best solutions possible for her team and her patients.
“Denise shows dedication to her patients and clinical staff by educating them on best-practice treatments while being open to collaboration with her team for innovative ideas. She demonstrates compassion by encouraging others and is often her patients’ biggest cheerleader. Denise recognizes the importance of all clinical staff, patients and their families by keeping everyone updated with the plan of care and expected outcome for each patient. She strives for excellence by utilizing all advanced modalities available for patient treatment recognized as best practice and often collaborates with other providers to ensure that she provides the best care possible for her patients.”
Saint Joseph London also recognizes an excellent Employee of the Year and Leader of the Year who go above and beyond their duties and demonstrate the health care system’s core values.
This year’s Saint Joseph London Employee of the Year is Jeremy Mills. Mills is known for always being up for a challenge, thinking outside the box and constantly seeking cost-efficient ways to maintain Saint Joseph London’s facility and keep patient safety as the facility’s top concern.
“Jeremy is always thoughtful with his interactions among staff and especially willing to take on new tasks,” said a nominator. “He believes in teamwork while being very reliable and dependable.”
Amber Cheek has been named this 2022’s Leader of the Year, recognized for her outstanding leadership in a managerial position. Cheek is known to her colleagues as “a great team player with a passion for patient care.”
“Amber is always friendly and available to help with any staff concerns or needs as they arise,” said a nominator. “She oversees educational initiatives and does so with great organization and detail. She is very dependable and brings a lot of knowledge to her position. Amber has been instrumental in developing our new employees in the medical-surgical departments. She works tirelessly to stay updated on the latest evidence-based practices to provide quality care and assists in educating staff on those new practices. She has great interpersonal skills and initiative, making her valuable to her team and the organization.”
All award winners were recently recognized during a special event and will be celebrated during the CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations’ Humankindness Gala in Lexington on April 15.
