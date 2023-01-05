Saint Joseph London delivered its first baby of 2023 at 10:53 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
Harley Cusick and Noah Jewell from London welcomed son River Joseph Wayne Jewell, who weighed in at 7 lbs. 9.8 oz. and was 20 inches long.
This year, the Saint Joseph London Foundation presented the parents with a welcome gift for the first baby of the new year. The gift included new baby essentials like stuffed animals, diapers, bottles and other assorted gifts — all in a Radio Flyer wagon.
For more information on maternity care at Saint Joseph London, call 606.330.6300, or visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/london-maternity.
