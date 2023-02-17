Through community wide support, The Salvation Army of Middlesboro distributed 2,586 toys and gifts, such as warm clothes and blankets, to children, seniors, and unhoused neighbors in need during the Love Beyond Christmas campaign in 2022. During this time, Middlesboro's poverty rate was 32% and the local Salvation Army experienced a 25-50% increase in requests for service.
“With so many families experiencing hardships not just during the holidays, but the whole year, it’s a blessing to be able to come together as a community to support them,” said Captain Ken Griffey of the Middlesboro Salvation Army. “Because of the many compassionate and generous Middlesboro community members, we had the resources to ensure our families in need and most vulnerable neighbors were blessed with holiday gifts and necessities.”
The holiday campaign, which will help support the organization’s work this year, included three classic initiatives: the Angel Tree program, the Virtual Red Kettle, and Ringing at the Red Kettle.
The Salvation Army held its annual Ringing at the Red Kettle campaign at local stores, raising nearly $156,000 to fund The Salvation Army’s services for 2023. Those services include feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering emergency financial assistance, youth programs, and disaster response.
The Love Beyond Christmas campaign wouldn’t have been possible without the volunteers, who aided The Salvation Army during the holiday season.
To learn more about The Salvation Army and to explore volunteer opportunities, please visit www.SalvationArmyMiddlesboro.org.
