His country background informed the songs that made country music star Sammy Kershaw among the top performers in the 1990s.
This Friday, June 2, Kershaw is bringing his music to London as part of this year’s Town Center Summer Concert series.
Kershaw is known for several songs, having recorded 16 studio albums with many top hits. Whether your favorite is “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” or “Love of My Life,” Kershaw’s down-to-earth music and lyrics leave a lasting impression on fans of all ages.
His top hits include “Queen of my Double Wide Trailer,” “Third Rate Romance,” with “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” being released 30 years ago and still remaining as his signature song.
Opening for Kershaw is County Wide, a Corbin-based band that has a large following in the local area. Performing their cover and original songs, County Wide brings a country pop lineup to every show and continues to wow the crowds with their music and lyrics. County Wide has released two CD’s with some of their favorite original songs.
Food trucks will be on-site around the Town Center area for food and refreshments. Bring your blanket or lawn chair and prepare for an evening of musical entertainment as the Summer Concert series kicks off!
