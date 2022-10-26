The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) permanently closed its two remaining Kentucky Business Recovery Centers (BRCs) in Knott and Letcher counties on Tuesday due to a steady decrease in center activity.
BRCs provide one-on-one assistance in submitting a disaster loan application for Kentucky businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters impacted by the severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from July 26 through August 11.
The application deadline for physical disaster loans is this Friday, October 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.