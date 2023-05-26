Before they walk the line through graduation, many high school seniors are recognized for their achievements — including academic, athletic and civic scholarships and achievements.

The 2023 South Laurel High School graduates are no exception and received their honors recently during the awards ceremony at the school auditorium.

Seniors honored were:

Summa Cum Laude: Blake Arnold, Lucas Bargo, Allison Bartley, Ezekiel Boggs, Hope Boone, Tinnley Bowling, Victoria Brashear, Eleanor Breeding, Elijah Buckles, Hannah Carnes, Donald Caudill, Alexander Collett, Emily Cox, Madysen Cupp, Caroline Curry, Avery Darden, Savanna Dizney, Isabelle Dotson, Margaret Dowell, Harold Dyche, Macie Finley, Brooklyn Floyd, Ryan Gonzalez, Lyndsey Goodall, Eli Gover, Anna Hawkins, Macy Hedrick, John Hosteller, Holly Huff, Victoria Johnson, Ryan Jones, Reagan Kilburn, Grace Leis, Mason Lewis, Yuki Lin, Brynelle McKinley, Harper McKnight, Reagan Messer, Isabella Mills, Kimberly Nguyen, Kenley Overbey, Saloni Patel, Parker Payne, Whitley Ramsey, Bryson Ray, Ayden Smith, Ella Taylor, Gracie Turner and Joseph Vandy.

Magna Cum Laude: Ralyn Bentley, Erica Bingham, James Blankenship, Darren Bui, Alexander Davis, Kyla Heuser, Shelby Johnson, Madison Marcum, Maya Mullins, Nathaniel Nantz, Dustin Owens, Kelsi Peters, Emmaleigh Powers, Naman Rao, William Stanko, Jacob Tapscott, Jessie Taylor, Adrianna Thomas, Wesley Turner and Makayla Webb.

Honors with Distinction Diplomas: Blake Arnold, Lucas Bargo, Tinnley Bowling, Victoria Brashear, Eleanor Breeding, Eli Buckles, Donald Caudill, Caroline Curry, Avery Darden, Isabelle Dotson, Margaret Dowell, Lyndsey Goodall, Eli Gover, Anna Hawkins, Macy Hedrick, Kyla Heuser, Holly Huff, Victoria Johnson, Ryan Jones, Reagan Kilburn, Grace Leis, Mason Lewis, Brynnelle McKinley, Kenley Overbey, Saloni Patel, Bryson Ray, Gracie Turner and Joseph Vandy

Honors Diploma: Ramirez Daod, Savanna Dizney, Macie Finley, John Hostettler, Shelby Johnson, Yuki Lin, Cade Mardis, Harper McKnight, Kendra Moore, Madison Morgan, Jaden Rea, Ayden Smith, William Stanko, Katherine Stephens, Jacob Tapscott, Makayla Webb and Tyler Wells

Scholarships and Awards

4-H Achievement Award $500 - Emily Cox

Bluegrass Orthopedic Achievement Award $500 - Eli Buckles, Brad Elza, Grace Leis

Bill York & Camelia Jackson Award $500 - Lucas Bargo

Camelia Jackson Overcomer Award $500 — Kendra Moore

Cartis & Merkie Carpenter $1,776 - Anna Hawkins

Charles Pearl Scholarship $1,340 - Elijah Buckles, Samantha Burns, Macie Finley, Reagan Kilburn, David Robinson, Jacob Tapscott

Commercial Bank Spirit Scholarship $500 - Harper McKnight

Cumberland Family Medical Center $1,000 — Holly Huff

Cumberland Valley National Bank $1,000 - Jacob Tapscott

Hagan Scholarship $60,000 — Avery Darden

Head Start Alumni $4,000 — Benjamin Brock

Jackson Energy $2,000 — Lyndsey Goodall

Jeff Caudill Optimist $4,000 — Reagan Kilburn

John Riley Memorial Scholarship $500 - Caden Jones

KAPE $500 - Jacob Tapscott

KY Concrete $2,000 — Charlie Lewis

Kentucky Farm Bureau $1,000 - Evan Blankenship, Holly Huff, Charlie Lewis, Jacob Tapscott

Landon Bond Memorial $500 - Jacob Tapscott

Laurel County Conservation $2,500 — Evan Blankenship

Laurel County Republican Women $100 - Macy Hedrick, Reagan Kilburn

Laurel County Chamber of Commerce $500 - Reagan Kilburn

Let’s Not Forget TJ Reilly $500 - Lyndsey Goodall

Let Us Not Forget Dustin Napier $500 - Blake Arnold

Lion’s Club $100 — Gracie Turner

London Women’s Care $1,000 - Reagan Kilburn

Monticello Bank $500 - Reagan Kilburn

Northwestern Cancer Center $5,000 - Avery Darden

NROTC $180,000 - Eli Gover

Pepsi H.B. Tuggle Memorial $500 - Ayden Smith

The Power of Life $268 - Ezekiel Boggs, Kenley Overbey

Saint Joseph $4,000 - Macie Finley

Health Careers Scholarship (Saint Joseph Doctors) $4,000 - Elijah Buckles, Holly Huff

Vietnam Veteran’s Chapter $500 — Scottie Vandy

WYMT $1,000 - Oakbee Powers, Scottie Vandy, Josalynn Isom and Brooklyn Floyd

