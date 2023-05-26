Before they walk the line through graduation, many high school seniors are recognized for their achievements — including academic, athletic and civic scholarships and achievements.
The 2023 South Laurel High School graduates are no exception and received their honors recently during the awards ceremony at the school auditorium.
Seniors honored were:
Summa Cum Laude: Blake Arnold, Lucas Bargo, Allison Bartley, Ezekiel Boggs, Hope Boone, Tinnley Bowling, Victoria Brashear, Eleanor Breeding, Elijah Buckles, Hannah Carnes, Donald Caudill, Alexander Collett, Emily Cox, Madysen Cupp, Caroline Curry, Avery Darden, Savanna Dizney, Isabelle Dotson, Margaret Dowell, Harold Dyche, Macie Finley, Brooklyn Floyd, Ryan Gonzalez, Lyndsey Goodall, Eli Gover, Anna Hawkins, Macy Hedrick, John Hosteller, Holly Huff, Victoria Johnson, Ryan Jones, Reagan Kilburn, Grace Leis, Mason Lewis, Yuki Lin, Brynelle McKinley, Harper McKnight, Reagan Messer, Isabella Mills, Kimberly Nguyen, Kenley Overbey, Saloni Patel, Parker Payne, Whitley Ramsey, Bryson Ray, Ayden Smith, Ella Taylor, Gracie Turner and Joseph Vandy.
Magna Cum Laude: Ralyn Bentley, Erica Bingham, James Blankenship, Darren Bui, Alexander Davis, Kyla Heuser, Shelby Johnson, Madison Marcum, Maya Mullins, Nathaniel Nantz, Dustin Owens, Kelsi Peters, Emmaleigh Powers, Naman Rao, William Stanko, Jacob Tapscott, Jessie Taylor, Adrianna Thomas, Wesley Turner and Makayla Webb.
Honors with Distinction Diplomas: Blake Arnold, Lucas Bargo, Tinnley Bowling, Victoria Brashear, Eleanor Breeding, Eli Buckles, Donald Caudill, Caroline Curry, Avery Darden, Isabelle Dotson, Margaret Dowell, Lyndsey Goodall, Eli Gover, Anna Hawkins, Macy Hedrick, Kyla Heuser, Holly Huff, Victoria Johnson, Ryan Jones, Reagan Kilburn, Grace Leis, Mason Lewis, Brynnelle McKinley, Kenley Overbey, Saloni Patel, Bryson Ray, Gracie Turner and Joseph Vandy
Honors Diploma: Ramirez Daod, Savanna Dizney, Macie Finley, John Hostettler, Shelby Johnson, Yuki Lin, Cade Mardis, Harper McKnight, Kendra Moore, Madison Morgan, Jaden Rea, Ayden Smith, William Stanko, Katherine Stephens, Jacob Tapscott, Makayla Webb and Tyler Wells
Scholarships and Awards
4-H Achievement Award $500 - Emily Cox
Bluegrass Orthopedic Achievement Award $500 - Eli Buckles, Brad Elza, Grace Leis
Bill York & Camelia Jackson Award $500 - Lucas Bargo
Camelia Jackson Overcomer Award $500 — Kendra Moore
Cartis & Merkie Carpenter $1,776 - Anna Hawkins
Charles Pearl Scholarship $1,340 - Elijah Buckles, Samantha Burns, Macie Finley, Reagan Kilburn, David Robinson, Jacob Tapscott
Commercial Bank Spirit Scholarship $500 - Harper McKnight
Cumberland Family Medical Center $1,000 — Holly Huff
Cumberland Valley National Bank $1,000 - Jacob Tapscott
Hagan Scholarship $60,000 — Avery Darden
Head Start Alumni $4,000 — Benjamin Brock
Jackson Energy $2,000 — Lyndsey Goodall
Jeff Caudill Optimist $4,000 — Reagan Kilburn
John Riley Memorial Scholarship $500 - Caden Jones
KAPE $500 - Jacob Tapscott
KY Concrete $2,000 — Charlie Lewis
Kentucky Farm Bureau $1,000 - Evan Blankenship, Holly Huff, Charlie Lewis, Jacob Tapscott
Landon Bond Memorial $500 - Jacob Tapscott
Laurel County Conservation $2,500 — Evan Blankenship
Laurel County Republican Women $100 - Macy Hedrick, Reagan Kilburn
Laurel County Chamber of Commerce $500 - Reagan Kilburn
Let’s Not Forget TJ Reilly $500 - Lyndsey Goodall
Let Us Not Forget Dustin Napier $500 - Blake Arnold
Lion’s Club $100 — Gracie Turner
London Women’s Care $1,000 - Reagan Kilburn
Monticello Bank $500 - Reagan Kilburn
Northwestern Cancer Center $5,000 - Avery Darden
NROTC $180,000 - Eli Gover
Pepsi H.B. Tuggle Memorial $500 - Ayden Smith
The Power of Life $268 - Ezekiel Boggs, Kenley Overbey
Saint Joseph $4,000 - Macie Finley
Health Careers Scholarship (Saint Joseph Doctors) $4,000 - Elijah Buckles, Holly Huff
Vietnam Veteran’s Chapter $500 — Scottie Vandy
WYMT $1,000 - Oakbee Powers, Scottie Vandy, Josalynn Isom and Brooklyn Floyd
