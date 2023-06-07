Children of all abilities will soon have another choice for constructive play in London.
The Scott Rose Foundation is opening the Scott Rose Playground and Musical Park on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. with a special dedication service and ribbon cutting ceremony at the London-Laurel Wellness Park off KY 192 Bypass in the College Park property. The public is urged to attend this monumental event that will also offer free T-shirts to children, while supplies last.
The playground offers entrances to accommodate those with mobility issues as developmental playground equipment to enhance their social, physical and mental needs.
The all-inclusive playground is the final act of the Scott Rose Foundation, which is dissolving after nearly 40 years of contributions toward physical and developmental recreational activities and monetary contributions to the London community.
Scott Rose was raised in London and loved children. Rose was tragically killed in an automobile accident at the young age of 19 on July 1, 1983. His parents then formed the Scott Rose Foundation in their son’s honor in 1984. The Scott Rose Foundation has funded uncountable charities and organizations during its history, generating funds through sporting events.
Saturday’s ceremony will include a history of the park and Scott Rose.
The location of the Scott Rose Foundation’s playground and musical park is an appropriate setting for the final act of the Foundation. Scott’s father, the late James (Jim) Rose, founded James River Coal Company on the property now known as College Park, which houses the Laurel County Public Library, Somerset Community College’s Laurel Campus and the London-Laurel County Wellness Park.
The park offers a covered picnic area, strategically placed between the coal tipples that once marked the prime of the coal era. A splash pad, playground, skateboard park, basketball court and walking trails highlight the area that encourages healthy physical activity.
Scott Rose’s dream was to help children of all abilities to grow and prosper. Once the Foundation was established in 1984, it hosted the Scott Rose Field Day Games, Scott Rose Golf Tournaments and Scott Rose Softball Tournaments.
Lawrence Kuhl, treasurer of the Foundation, organized the event as well as securing funding for two playgrounds honoring Rose’s memory. The first was opened by Shelter House #2 in Levi Jackson Park in late 2021. The second was begun last year and will host its official opening on Saturday.
“We want everyone to come out for this event. People who played in the Scott Rose Games, the people who worked for Jim Rose’s coal companies, the truck drivers who hauled coal — everybody,” Kuhl said. “This playground is an asset to the community and we want everyone to come out and celebrate it.”
Kuhl added that a collection of pictures from all the activities over the years will be on display.
“There have been people come up to me and show me their T-shirts with ‘Scott Rose Games’ on them — things they’ve kept from all those years ago. I’ve told them to bring those with them to the dedication,” Kuhl added. “We’ve got T-shirts printed up for children that we’ll be giving out as well, for as long as the supplies last.”
Judy Rose, mother of Scott Rose, and other family members will be speaking at the dedication ceremony, as will Rev. Jerry Brown, president of the Foundation. Other dignitaries, city and county officials and leaders will be present for the ceremony.
Once the dedication ceremony is ended, the playground will be opened for the public to enjoy.
