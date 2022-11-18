The loss of a loved one can often pose traumatic after-effects and therapists in the area are well acquainted with the aftermath that family, friends and co-workers face.
The untimely death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock had a definite impact on the entire community, but especially family and co-workers.
For that reason, Second Mile Behavioral Health is offering therapy services to any employee of the London City Police or Laurel County First Responders.
This service was initiated to help Medlock’s co-workers and fellow first responders who are having issues dealing with his death.
For more information, contact them at (606) 657-5504. Their office is located at 280 Levi Jackson Mill Road, Suite A.
