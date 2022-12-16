Second Mile Behavioral Health LLC, founded in 2019, hosted a Christmas event that even the Grinch wanted to attend on Sunday at the London Laurel County Farmers Market in downtown London.
The event featured a petting zoo, vendors, Moody Cows ice cream, hot chocolate, photos with the Grinch and just about anything you could expect at such a fun-filled event.
Michelle Smith, owner of Second Mile Behavioral Health, was thrilled to have a big turnout.
“I’ve lived my whole life in London, so I wanted to do something to give back to the community,” stated Smith. “This is a dream of mine, always. Second Mile is just me living my dream.
“All of the glory of this goes to God because I have no business doing what I’m doing,” she continued. “The Lord has blessed us in so many ways. This is why we get to do things like this.”
Second Mile is headquartered on Levi Jackson Mill Road and just opened a new location in the Dog Patch Trading Center. They also have satellite offices in Manchester and Russell Springs.
The company provides mental health services, targeted case management, and community support. Smith noted Second Mile’s youngest client is two and the oldest client is 86.
Christmas at the Market is always a free event for all who wish to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.