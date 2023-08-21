Children not receiving the nutrition they need to grow and thrive. That is a universal problem, but one that employees at the Senture office in London are striving to resolve.
Working with Community Christian Church of London, Senture employees are raising money to help provide food for Feed the Children organization.
Stephanie Fouts, director of Senture’s Operations and Client Services, said the effort is a joint effort in order to ensure that children receive the food they need.
“Senture is providing the food and labor through Feed the Children,” she said. “We’re hoping to provide food for 400 families between London and Monticello.”
Senture has a branch office in Monticello and the two work together for common goals.
“Senture participates in Citizens of the World through Senture Teleperformance,” added Lisa Smith, director of Human Resources Department at the London office. “We just finished doing a fundraiser for the Wounded Warriors fund.”
Smith said although Senture is now owned by a global corporation, the helping spirit remains intact.
“We’ve always said that we’re all about the people,” Smith added. “We have 400,000 employees worldwide but we try to help other people.”
Senture was incorporated in 2003 and has sponsored numerous fundraisers for various organizations in its history. Employees donate and volunteer for community involvement, such as last weekend’s Laurel County Homecoming.
“We have 12 employees who volunteered to help with the Homecoming’s information booth,” Smith said. “They have handed out flyers about employment opportunities at Senture.”
Now employees are back to their regular work schedule, still raising money to assist with the Feed the Children project. Smith said that monetary donations are needed.
“They are very strict on their regulations, so we can’t accept food,” she said. “But we need monetary donations to help Feed the Children which will be here in November.”
Anyone wishing to donate to Feed the Children can call Senture’s office at 606-877-6670. Those wishing to apply for jobs can visit their website at www.senture.com/jobs.
