Constitution Week Proclamation

Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield signed a proclamation declaring September 17 through September 23 as Constitution Week. Joining him are members of the Laurel County Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Mary Shear, Judy Brimm and Vonda Shelton.

The U.S. Constitution outlines the freedoms and privileges endowed on American citizens and the Laurel County Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution are promoting the Constitution Week this year.

They recently met with Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield to sign a proclamation recognizing the occasion. Constitution Week is celebrated from September 17 through September 23.

The Preamble to the U.S. Constitution reads as follows:

“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessing of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism, supporting military veterans and active duty and honoring Revolutionary war patriots.

For more information about the DAR, contact Judy Brimm at jpk1091@yahoo.com or text her at (606) 224-4225.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you