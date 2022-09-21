The U.S. Constitution outlines the freedoms and privileges endowed on American citizens and the Laurel County Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution are promoting the Constitution Week this year.
They recently met with Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield to sign a proclamation recognizing the occasion. Constitution Week is celebrated from September 17 through September 23.
The Preamble to the U.S. Constitution reads as follows:
“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessing of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism, supporting military veterans and active duty and honoring Revolutionary war patriots.
For more information about the DAR, contact Judy Brimm at jpk1091@yahoo.com or text her at (606) 224-4225.
