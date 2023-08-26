Three murder cases from 2022 and 2023 are still pending in Laurel Circuit Court, although those cases were presented in court last week.
• Victoria Strelsky, 51, of Maple Grove Road in London, is set for a bond hearing on Jan. 17, 2024. She is charged with the September 2021 death of Bryan McCarty, along with second-degree forgery and tampering with physical evidence. McCarty was found shot in his home and Strelsky was charged several weeks later with his murder. Strelsky appeared on McCarty’s behalf on a business deal just after McCarty’s death and forged his name on a check to secure the business transaction. The tampering charge came in October 2021 and stems from Strelsky planting a bullet that could have been used as evidence in the case.
She is set for a bond hearing in January 2024 after her attorney, Rebecca Diloreto, requested a bond reduction during Thursday’s hearing. Her bond is currently set at $750,000 cash.
• Joshua Poore, 22, of Clovis, CA, is set for a pretrial hearing on Nov. 15. Poore was driving north in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 near the 38-mile marker on July 25, 2022, when his vehicle hit head-on with another vehicle. All three passengers in that vehicle died from their injuries. Poore is charged with three counts of murder from that incident. Notations on court documents indicate that some reports related to the incident have not been completed, putting the case for a November review.
• Jonathan Campbell, 35, of American Greeting Card Road in Corbin, is scheduled for a status hearing in February 2024. He is charged with murder, second-degree assault and wanton endangerment for a May 2021 crash on KY 192. Campbell’s vehicle struck three cars, causing the death of one driver. The other charges are related to the other passengers in the two vehicles and their injuries.
• Amanda Colwell, 37, of Brown Lane in London, was set for a jury trial in October stemming from a shooting incident on Dec. 15, 2022. Colwell reportedly shot a man, then hid the gun used in the shooting.
• Bruce Lovell, 60, of Kelly Lane in East Bernstadt, will appear in court on Jan. 17 for another pretrial hearing on his charges of first-degree sexual abuse. The indictment states that Lovell subjected an 8 year old child to sexual contact on June 21, 2022.
• Tim G. Thompson, 40, of Glen View Road in London, will appear in Laurel District Court on Oct. 18 to answer to four charges of first-degree sexual abuse. Thompson is accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old on four occasions between Oct. 13 and Nov. 18, 2021. Thompson was a teacher at a local high school when the incidents took place.
• Kendall Ray Browning, 48, of Farris Jones Road in East Bernstadt and Jessica Charlene Lawson, 32, of Winding Blade Road of East Bernstadt, will appear in Laurel Circuit Court on Oct. 18. They are charged with first-degree assault and kidnapping of an adult on Mar. 20, 2022.
• Shade Tyler Witt, 24, of Little Arthur Ridge Road in East Bernstadt, is set for another court appearance on Nov. 15. He was indicted for second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy involving a minor child. The incidents, according to the indictment, occurred around Dec. 20 — just a week before the victim turned 13 years old.
• Wade Alex Hundley, 43, of West Hundley Road in London, was set for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 13 on five counts involving a 14-year-old. He is charged with third-degree rape, first-degree strangulation, intimidating a witness, second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree terroristic threatening. Details of the indictment state that Hundley exposed the child to sexual contact in November 2021, then threatened her and strangled her on March 7, 2022 to keep her from testifying against him in the sexual-related charges.
• James Herbert Brick, 63, of Cherokee, NC, was set for a jury trial on Dec. 5 on two separate indictments involving taking a 16-year-old female from her North Carolina home and traveling to Ohio. As Brick’s vehicle passed along Interstate 75 near London, the girl was making distress signs to other motorists as they passed, prompting several to contact local police. The girl’s parents had reported her missing, which resulted in Brick being arrested and charged with kidnapping. An examination of his phone revealed sexually explicit pictures of the minor, resulting in a separate indictment.
• Donnie Ray Petrey, 76, of Tackett Creek Drive in Williamsburg, is set for a pretrial conference on Oct. 18 for charges that he sexually abused a 6-year-old child from Dec. 1, 2022 through Feb. 2023.
• William Robert Mayes Jr., 34, of Appaloosa Trail in Corbin, was set for a jury trial on Oct. 10 on charges of second-degree assault and first-degree burglary from a Dec. 4, 2020 break-in at a residence. Mayes allegedly shot a 15-year-old female in the head during the burglary.
• Eric Glendon McCrary, 43, of Lou Court in London, will appear for a pretrial conference in Laurel Circuit Court on charges that he impersonated a police officer on July 13, 2020. McCrary, according to the indictment, represented himself as a Kentucky State Police. He is additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender (PFO).
• Shannon Hoskins, 38, of Slate Lick Church Road in London, was set for a jury trial on Oct. 12 stemming from a burglary on July 13, 2022. He is charged with breaking into a residence and setting a fire “with the intent to destroy a home.” Hoskins is also charged with breaking into a garage, a home and a building owned by three other people over a 10-day period. He is additionally charged with possession of meth.
• Trevor Dylan Wayne Burkhart, 65, of Kentucky Hollow Road in East Bernstadt, will appear in court on Oct. 18 for a pretrial hearing on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest from an incident on Sept. 22, 2022.
• Anthony Alan Tanner, 37, of London Dock Road in London, has a status hearing on Oct. 18 on charges of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and first-degree criminal mischief for damaging a change machine and vacuum cleaner and taking $1,100 cash on April 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.